



HONG KONG, May 7, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Self-sovereign identity application Blockpass and authentication service Myki today announced a major partnership combining the power of identity sovereignty and cloudless password security. The partnership means that users will now be able to securely manage their own identity verification documentation, while being confident that their personal data is encrypted and secure.Blockpass is a user-centric, self-sovereign identity application for regulated industries. Designed with full data security in mind, Blockpass ensures KYC and AML compliance for regulated service providers while eliminating third-party data storage. Blockpass has been developed as a step towards the Internet of Everything, and future releases of the application will include integrations of KYD and KYO protocols.Myki allows users to securely store Passwords, Credit Cards, Notes, Government IDs, 2fa Tokens and Private Keys offline on their smartphone. The platform does not use any form of cloud storage. The user is in control of his data.Of the partnership, Myki Co-Founder and CEO Antoine Jebara said, "We are partnering with Blockpass who are working on an groundbreaking sovereign blockchain identity protocol. By integrating Myki authentication within the Blockpass protocol, users can now be completely certain that their identity documentation and details are secure within their mobile phone. Myki's two factor authentication means that the data is virtually unhackable, protecting users from fraud and unlawful criminal activity.""We are delighted to add the highly regarded Myki as a backup to Blockpass," added Hans Lombardo, CMO of Blockpass. "The addition of the cloudless password manager will enable our users to securely store their passwords and seamlessly access their Blockpass identity apps on their phones."About Blockpass IDNThe goal of Blockpass IDN (http://www.blockpass.org) is global realization of identity for the Internet of Everything. Through the use of blockchain technology and smart contracts, Blockpass is a Regtech platform offering shared regulatory and compliance services for humans, businesses, objects and devices. As this identity system supports verification of humans (KYC), objects (KYO) and connected devices (KYD), it will enable the development of new applications that rely on a trusted connection between human, corporate, and device identities. Registered in Hong Kong, Blockpass IDN is a joint venture of Infinity Blockchain Labs and Chain of Things. Blockpass is also developing a Blockchain Identity Lab with Edinburgh Napier University.For comments or inquiries:press@blockpass.orgAbout Myki, Inc.Myki (http://myki.co) is committed to building products that are a key addition to peoples' lives and to empower users with the tools to seamlessly safeguard their digital workspace. Myki's mission is help people regain control of their digital identity. One way in which Myki does that is through a unique cloud-less architecture; by storing sensitive data away from the cloud and away from prying eyes, potential hacks and data breaches. Myki is privacy first, and is designed to maximize end-user privacy. Myki is a decentralized solution to the universal password problem.For comments or inquiries:info@myki.coSource: Blockpass IDNCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.