

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Monday after the dispute at Air France-KLM's French arm intensified, prompting the group's chief executive to resign.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was marginally higher in opening deals after rising 0.3 percent on Friday.



Air France-KLM shares plummeted nearly 12 percent after a majority of Air France employees at the strike-hit airline rejected a new pay deal and the country's economy minister said the survival of the company is in the balance.



Airbus rose half a percent after reporting delivery figures for April.



