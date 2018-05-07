

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's foreign exchange reserves decreased to a five-month low in April, figures from the People's Bank of China showed Monday.



Reserves fell to $3.125 trillion from $3.14 trillion in March. This was the lowest level since last November.



The decline was mostly due to valuation effects and that the PBoC probably largely refrained from intervention, Julian Evans-Pritchard, an economist at Capital Economics, said.



Given that the current account is almost certain to have returned to a healthy surplus in April, following a seasonal deficit in March, this would imply a sharp reversal in capital flows from net inflows to net outflows, the economist added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX