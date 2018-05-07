Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) announced today that the Baker Hughes international rig count for April 2018 was 978, up 6 from the 972 counted in March 2018, and up 22 from the 956 counted in April 2017. The international offshore rig count for April 2018 was 194 up 6 from the 185 counted in March 2018, and down 7 from the 201 counted in April 2017.

The average U.S. rig count for April 2018 was 1,011, up 22 from the 989 counted in March 2018, and up 158 from the 853 counted in April 2017. The average Canadian rig count for April 2018 was 98, down 120 from the 218 counted in March 2018, and down 10 from the 108 counted in April 2017.

The worldwide rig count for April 2018 was 2,087, down 92 from the 2,279 counted in March 2018, and up 170 from the 1,917 counted in April 2017.

April 2018 Rig Counts April 2018 March 2018 April 2017 Land Offshore Total Month Variance Land Offshore Total Land Offshore Total Latin America 163 26 189 -4 167 26 193 150 32 182 Europe 54 34 88 -1 56 33 89 60 31 91 Africa 79 15 94 5 78 11 89 76 13 89 Middle East 355 43 398 1 353 44 397 344 45 389 Asia Pacific 133 76 209 5 133 71 204 125 80 205 International 784 194 978 6 787 185 972 755 201 956 United States 995 16 1,011 22 976 13 989 833 20 853 Canada 95 3 98 -120 215 3 218 108 0 108 North America 1,090 19 1,109 -98 1,191 16 1,207 941 20 961 Worldwide 1,874 213 2,087 -92 1,978 201 2,179 1,696 221 1,917

About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts

The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets. The company has issued the rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.

The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central Time on the last working day of each week. The international rig count is scheduled to be released on the fifth working day of the month at 5:00 a.m. Central Time. Additional detailed information on the Baker Hughes rig counts is available from our website.

