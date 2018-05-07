Cherwell Software Appoints Two New Members to Board of Managers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cherwell Software (https://www.cherwell.com/), LLC, ("Cherwell") a global leader in enterprise service management solutions, today welcomed two new members to its Board of Managers. Joining the board are Dave Welsh, KKR's Head of TMT Growth Equity, and John Spiliotis, a career veteran in go-to-market and sales leadership for enterprise software companies. Welsh and Spiliotis' appointments follow a recent investment (https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180404005377/en/) in the company from KKR as Cherwell continues to expand globally.

"The Cherwell leadership team is excited to have Dave and John join us and we look forward to learning from each of their perspectives as trusted leaders with proven track records," said Vance Brown, Cherwell Co-founder and Chairman of the Board. "Together, as a board, we are committed to ensuring that Cherwell is serving customers with unique value and - as a result - that we are positioning the company for continued growth and success."

Dave Welsh is KKR's Member and Head of the TMT Growth Equity Platform, where Cherwell represents the largest investment in the KKR Next Generation Technology Fund. Prior to joining KKR, Welsh was a Partner with Adams Street Partners, where he focused on technology growth equity investments. Earlier in his career he was an executive vice president of corporate development and strategy at McAfee, Inc., a general partner at Partech Ventures and a vice president of corporate development at Portal Software. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Five9, ForgeRock and is a Board Member of SEO Scholars SF as well as being Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Athenian School. He holds a B.A., cum laude, from UCLA and a JD, Order of the Coif, from UC Berkeley and Harvard Law Schools.

"Cherwell has positioned itself extremely well with an exceptional product in a growing market while serving a vast number of mid-market organizations that are looking to innovate quickly and affordably. I'm thrilled to be joining the board of Cherwell at this exciting time for the company," said Welsh.

Spiliotis has led revenue growth at top global technology firms for more than three decades and will apply this experience to Cherwell's pursuit of a greater share of the $30 billion enterprise service management market. Spiliotis was most recently responsible for driving Palo Alto Networks' direct and indirect sales engagement activities in the Americas as a Sr. Vice President. At Palo Alto, he grew revenue to more than $1.8B. He has also held sales leadership positions at Avaya and Ericsson. Spiliotis holds a master's degree in finance and banking from Hofstra University and is also a graduate of The Citadel.

"Cherwell has always been a leader in IT Service Management, and I value the vision the company has laid out to support the digital transformation of organizations across the globe," Spiliotis said. "I've had the opportunity to guide sales growth and grow teams for global software companies, as well as ensure the success of their partner communities. These are both strong values for Cherwell and I am excited to contribute to the success at Cherwell."

About Cherwell Software

Cherwell (@Cherwell) empowers organizations to transform their business through the rapid adoption and easy management of digital services. Cherwell's adaptable platform has enabled thousands of organizations to modernize their business operations with customizable service management, automation, and reporting across the enterprise. For more information, visit: http://www.cherwell.com (http://www.cherwell.com/).

Media Contacts:

Cherwell

Ann Boyd

+1-719-494-3572

Ann.Boyd@cherwell.com (mailto:Ann.Boyd@cherwell.com)