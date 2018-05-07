Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund announces preliminary results for the third quarter (Q3) of the fiscal year 2017/2018

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2018 / Accumulated group revenues in the first nine months (July 1st, 2017 - March 31st, 2018) of the fiscal year 2017/2018 increased by EUR 169.8 m. or 59.5% to EUR 455.3 m.; adjusted for transfer revenues the total Group revenues increased by EUR 7.2 m. or 3.0% to EUR 246.4 m. in the same time. Due to higher transfer revenues compared to the previous third quarter the group revenues increased significantly by EUR 72.2 m. (i.e. 101.3%) to EUR 143.5 m. (previous third quarter EUR 71.3 m.). Adjusted for transfer revenues the group revenues increased by 0.8% to EUR 70.8. m. in the third quarter (previous third quarter EUR 70.2 m.).

According to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) the Borussia Dortmund Group (XETRA: BVB) total comprehensive income amounted EUR 22.2 m. in the third quarter (previous third quarter EUR -14.2 m.). In the first nine months of the fiscal year 2017/2018 accumulated group total comprehensive income improved by EUR 60.2 m. to EUR 61.6 m.(previous nine months report period EUR 1.4 m.).

Group gross revenue amounted EUR 143.7 m. in the third quarter (previous third quarter EUR 71.5 m.) and accumulated EUR 458.3 m. in the first nine months of the fiscal year(previous nine months report period EUR 287.4 m.). Group Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted EUR 44.6 m.in the third quarter (previous third quarter EUR 0.7m.) and accumulated EUR 128.5 m. in the first nine months of the fiscal year (previous nine months report period EUR 50.6 m.).

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA recorded Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in an amount of EUR 26.8 m. in the third quarter (previous third quarter EUR -17.2 m.) and accumulated in an amount of EUR 69.2 m. (previous nine months report period EUR -5.9 m.) in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2017/2018. Earnings before taxes (EBT) in the third quarter amounted EUR 25.1 m.(previous third quarter EUR -16.6m.) and accumulated in the first nine months EUR 69.0 m. (previous nine months report period EUR 0.0 m.).The result of the third quarter amounted EUR 21.6 m. (previous third quarter EUR -14.6 m.) and of the first nine months EUR 59.7 m. (previous nine months EUR -0.1 m.).

The complete quarterly financial report Q 3 2017/2018 can be downloaded as of May 14th, 2018 from www.aktie.bvb.de

Dortmund, May 7th, 2018

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:Dr. Robin StedenInhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

