

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were slightly higher on Monday as the dollar edged higher against rivals, oil held steady after sharp gains on Friday and Swiss food giant Nestle announced it would pay $7.15 billion for the rights to market Starbucks products around the world, boosting investor sentiment across Europe.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.2 percent at 387.61 in late opening deals after rising 0.6 percent on Friday.



The German DAX was rising 0.3 percent and France's CAC 40 index was little changed while the London market was closed for a bank holiday.



Nestlé rallied about 1 percent after the Swiss-based consumer goods giant announced a deal to sell Starbucks products worldwide.



Glencore was marginally higher after it scrapped plans to sell stake in Russian state oil company PAO Rosneft to a Chinese firm.



Swiss Re gained half a percent. Talks between the global reinsurance player and SoftBank over an investment in the reinsurance company are close to collapsing after three months of discussions, the Financial Times reported.



Nokia jumped 2 percent after the Finnish telecom equipment maker acquired software maker SpaceTime Insight.



Danish healthcare equipment maker Ambu soared 14.5 percent after upgrading its annual outlook for organic growth.



Air France-KLM shares plummeted nearly 12 percent after a majority of Air France employees at the strike-hit airline rejected a new pay deal and the country's economy minister said the survival of the company is in the balance.



In economic releases, Germany's factory orders declined unexpectedly in March, figures from Destatis revealed. Factory orders dropped 0.9 percent month-on-month in March, bigger than the revised 0.2 percent decrease in February.



Germany's construction activity returned to growth in April after severe weather had caused disruption to building work at the end of the first quarter, survey data from IHS Markit showed. The construction Purchasing Managers' index rose to 50.9 in April from 47.0 in March.



Eurozone investor confidence weakened for the fourth straight month in May, survey data from think tank Sentix showed. The investor sentiment index fell unexpectedly to 19.2 in May from 19.6 in April.



