Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2018) - FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ42) ("FANDOM SPORTS" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update detailing its recently accomplished internal milestones and current growth initiatives.

Financing & Investor Communication:

Within seven days of the original public announcement of a private placement financing in January 2018, the Company closed an over-subscribed funding round of approximately $3.3MM. This has enabled the Company to establish a prudently measured burn-rate, which provides a sufficient time horizon "runway" to continue execution of its long-term corporate strategy.

FANDOM SPORTS retained the services of corporate communication industry leader, NetworkNewsWire (NNW). NNW is a trend-setting team of proven audience builders who use both traditional and digital platforms for the goal of brand awareness.

Brand Transformation:

The Company underwent a dramatic "brand refresh" which included the seismic shift to a product-centric website, redesigned logos, enhanced marketing collateral and definitive FanFight content tone. These elements all served as an architectural starting point for the new, on-brand Android version product release.

Android Product Launch & Feature Roadmap:

After ahead-of-schedule internal testing (ALPHA) for the core Android product, FANDOM SPORTS initiated BETA and friendly user testing (FUT) programs. The crowd-sourced feedback served as critical input for the base model version release of the Company's first Android product on April 15, 2018.

An interactive video engagement tool "MOVI" was tested in BETA and is to be integrated into the commercial product. This feature allows for longer engagement time periods and advertising sponsor focused video segment opportunities.

Content Strategy:

The Company announced the inclusion of 2-time Super Bowl Champion, Byron Chamberlain to both the Advisory group and content team. Byron is a frequent guest on the FANDOM SPORTS LIVE DASH Radio show and provides regular FanFights through his signature intheChamber segment.

With back-end sports indexing currently under way, FANDOM FIFA WORLD CUP content will be launched as the first FANDOM SPORTS "scalable global content" initiative.

Similar global content distribution programs that cater to different types of users and levels of creativity will be sequentially rolled out. Providing a distribution strategy that offers various ways to add content and engage in FanFights from simple text / link based to more advanced video posts, allows for innovative content types to be added over time.

User Acquisition:

With the recent release of the commercial Android product, FANDOM SPORTS is currently positioned to execute on multiple user acquisition strategies.

On-ground, guerilla street marketing campaigns are planned and scheduled to be executed in Chicago and Boston during the U.S. Memorial Day weekend.

Various digital user acquisition initiatives are set to commence over the next 60 days. These services and techniques include cutting-edge tactics for brand introduction, app download / revisit, content engagement and FanCoin accumulation.

Technology Choices:

Prior to any build-out of additional features and functionalities for the core, (though base level) Android version of the FANDOM SPORTS App, the Company's priority remains (As per the January 23, 2018 press release) the placement of the FanCoin app economy on a Blockchain technology platform. The use of such an innovative, securitized solution mitigates the operational risks associated with FanFight manipulation or tampering as it pertains to the gamification elements and micro-betting features for upcoming product releases. The integrity of the debate resolution system and the FANDOM SPORTS FanCoin-awarded ecosystem is critical for trust as well as transparency between all parties.

The Company secured an expansive technology supplier partnership with US Government services provider HHS Tech Group. This arrangement allows for both Blockchain architecture design and implementation in addition to being the back-end platform developer who will execute on features and functionalities of the app for deployment of the upgraded, simultaneous v2 releases for both Android and iOS apps.

In conjunction with the Company's unique "Smart Contract" Blockchain architecture design, FANDOM SPORTS was selected by IBM into their "Blockchain Digital Mentorship Program".

The v2 FANDOM SPORTS App:

The v2 Android and iOS products will represent the envisioned "on-brand consumer journey" for users, advertisers, potential FanCoin redemption program affiliates and industry synergy partners.

Through the support of micro-betting and additional gamification features, FanFights occurring within the v2 products will focus content creation on matches and games with an emphasis on real-life, absolute resolutions. While "Pick A Fight" and "Talk Trash" pertains to timely sports related topics, the functionality will provide a mechanism where clear sides can polarize the discussion and fuel the FanFight wagering.

About FANDOM SPORTS:

"Pick A Fight. Talk Trash. Get Rewarded."

FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment company that aggregates, curates and produces unique fan-focused content.

The FANDOM SPORTS App is the Company's core product, which is the ultimate destination for unfiltered raw sports talk. The app allows passionate sports fans to unleash their primal sports passions, pick fights and earn rewards.

Download the app and bring your crew. Talking trash is better with friends. The more you invite, the more in-app virtual currency FanCoins you can earn.

DISCLAIMER:

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this information. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements do not guarantee future events or performance and should not be relied upon. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to any number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Some of these risks and uncertainties may be described in the Company's corporate filings (posted at www.sedar.com).

The Company has no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements due to new information or events. This press release contains forward-looking statements about FANDOM SPORTS. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "consider," "project," and similar references to the future. Forward-looking statements reflect FANDOM SPORTS' good-faith evaluation of information available at the time the forward-looking statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially from those projected. Please refer to FANDOM SPORTS' annual and quarterly reports filed on SEDAR for a full discussion of those risks and uncertainties we view as most important. Forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at or by which any such performance or results will be achieved. As a result, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

