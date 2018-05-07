

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) revealed earnings for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $520 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $557 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $3.91 billion from $3.55 billion last year.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $1.06 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.06 -Revenue (Q2): $3.91 Bln vs. $3.55 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.09 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.00 - $4.04 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.47 Full year revenue guidance: $16.05 - $16.30 Bln



