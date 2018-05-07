Analytics Insight Announces 'The 10 Most Valuable Business Intelligence Companies in 2018'

SAN JOSE, California and HYDERABAD, India, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Analytics Insight Magazine, a brand of Stravium Intelligence and an influential platform for big data, analytics and insights has named 'The 10 Most Valuable Business Intelligence Companies in 2018' in its April-May issue.

The issue features Altair as the Cover Story. Altair transforms design and decision-making by applying simulation, machine learning and optimization throughout product life cycles. The company's broad portfolio of simulation technology and patented units-based software licensing model enables Simulation-Driven Innovation for its customers.

Furthermore, nine companies which offer cutting-edge business intelligence solutions to address cross-industry needs and accelerate the pace of innovation include Actify, Allovance, Automated Insights, BrandsEye, Gramener, MicroStrategy, OTA Insight, Pyramid Analytics and Qualpay.

Business intelligence is one of the key pillars of new-edge information ecosystem. Business intelligence solutions enable insights driven enterprises to deliver superior business performance. Organizations that take advantage of data and turn it into insights are the ones staying ahead of the curve.

A new wave of disruption has already begun with companies developing platforms and solutions that integrate machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities to mine new insights from data. The featured companies are revolutionizing the way insights are generated through their next-generation business intelligence platforms. "We are delighted to recognize all the ten companies for providing the most advanced business intelligence solutions and playing a significant role in shaping the future of this technology and its capabilities," says Ashish Sukhadeve, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, Analytics Insight.

The magazine is available online through the Weblink. For more information, please visit https://www.analyticsinsight.net.

About Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight, a brand of Stravium Intelligence, is a platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinion from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by big data and analytics companies across the globe. The Analytics Insight Magazine features opinions and views from top leaders and executives in the industry who share their journey, experiences, success stories, and knowledge to grow profitable businesses.

