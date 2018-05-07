Chinese integrated energy company Sunpower Group Ltd. today announced the securing of equipment supply contracts worth CNY 80 million ($12.5 million) with Xinjiang Xinte Energy, a subsidiary of TBEA Co Ltd.China's Sunpower Group announced that, through its subsidiary Jiangsu Sunpower Pressure Vessels Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd, it has secured a CNY 80 million contract to provide polysilicon manufacturing equipment to Xinte Energy, a subsidiary of TBEA Co Ltd, and the world's fourth largest polysilicon manufacturer, according to figures provided by IHS Markit. The group will supply fluidized ...

