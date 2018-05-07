

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's industrial production growth moderated considerably in March, after accelerating in the previous month, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Monday.



Industrial production rose a calendar-adjusted 0.6 percent year-over-year in March, well below February's 9.0 percent spike. The measure has been rising since September 2016.



Among sectors, manufacturing production advanced 1.5 percent over the year, while mining and quarrying production declined by 5.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased 3.6 percent from February, when it rebounded by 3.8 percent.



