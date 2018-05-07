Technavio presents its latest market research report on the global automotive head restraints (AHR) marketThe market isprojected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% from 2018-2022. The increasing demand for automotive safety has led to the development of this market with the development of different kinds of head restraints such as sophisticated automotive head restraints and inflatable automotive head restraints.

The increasing global automobile sales are driving the demand for automotive head restraints. Emerging countries such as China, Brazil, and India are exhibiting a high demand for passenger cars. Automotive head restraints are offered as standard fitments in automobiles, and the increasing global automotive sales is driving the global automotive head restraints market.

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of sophisticated automotive head restraints as one of the key emerging trends in the global automotive head restraints market:

Development of sophisticated automotive head restraints

Automotive engineers and researchers focus on introducing advanced technologies into the market. The emergence of automotive electronics has led to the development of numerous advanced systems in the field of automotive powertrain, safety, comfort, and automotive interior space. The light detection and ranging (LiDAR) technology is gaining traction in automotive applications. The rising demand for enhanced sensors from the automotive industry has led to the development of automotive LiDAR sensors. LiDAR efficiently detects objects, even in adverse weather conditions. The LiDAR technology helps in detecting obstacles around the vehicle.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automotive components research, "This LiDAR technology can be used in AHRs as it can identify the precise timing for the activation, thereby reducing few split seconds of the reaction time. The rise in demand and economies of scale are expected to reduce the costs of LiDAR, thereby making them viable input sources for data needed by AHR systems."

Global automotive head restraints market segmentation

This market research report segments the global AHR marketby product type (conventional head restraints and active head restraints) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In 2017, the conventional head restraints segment led the global automotive head restraints market with a share of close to 83%. The increasing popularity of entry-level vehicles fitted with conventional head restraints is driving the growth of the market. However, the active head restraints segment is expected to witness an increase in its market share over the forecast period owing to increasing penetration of active head restraints in mid-segment vehicles and high fitment rate in luxury vehicles.

In 2017, APAC dominated the market with more than 42% share, followed by the Americas and EMEA. The market share of EMEA is expected to witness the maximum growth over the forecast period, while that of the other two segments is expected to decline.

