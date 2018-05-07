Organised by HKTDC and co-organised by the Hong Kong Medical and Healthcare Device Industries Association, the ninth Hong Kong International Medical Devices and Supplies Fair opens today, attracting a record 280 exhibitors from 13 countries and regions.

HONG KONG, May 7, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by HKTDC and co-organised by the Hong Kong Medical and Healthcare Device Industries Association, the ninth edition of the HKTDC Hong Kong International Medical Devices and Supplies Fair opened today and continues through 9 May at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The Fair features a record 280 exhibitors from 13 countries and regions."The Hong Kong International Medical Devices and Supplies Fair provides a leading business and sourcing platform for buyers, showcasing a wide variety of medical and healthcare products and services as well as breakthrough technologies," said HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Benjamin Chau."The Fair continues to feature the Startup zone, creating a platform for start-ups to present innovative technologies and meet with potential manufacturers, buyers and investors. The zone also introduces new talents and ideas to the industry, in line with the HKTDC's commitment to supporting industry development."Startup zone showcases innovative ideasThe Startup zone features various start-ups from Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland, together with their ideas and innovations, including:- Look Incorporation's (3F-F27) Clinicbot medical platform features artificial intelligence and such functions as chatbots and system management, allowing patients to book medical appointments online. It also helps patients find suitable doctors, reduce waiting time at clinics, advise patients on the use of drugs, and remind them of follow-up consultations. The platform offers convenience for patients while reducing the workload of doctors and nurses.- i-Sense (Asia) Limited's (3F-F28) I-Sense e-Massage is a portable massage device powered by a smart phone or tablet. It can be operated through an app. Featuring six massaging modes, the machine can be used anytime, anywhere.- Human Washer Ltd.'s (3F-E27) Sit & Shower is a shower system equipped with 13 water nozzles for automatic full-body cleaning. It features temperature control to prevent scalds, and a warm-air blower for drying the body. Designed for elderly users, the shower comes with handles and a bath chair for safety considerations.- Maxcare Trading Ltd.'s (3F-E29) Bicit exercise bike offers a mobile app control, allowing users to select from 12 speeds and five programmed cycling modes. There is also an add-in game mode. With this machine, users can work out while sitting on a chair or lying on the floor.- The Snore Circle Eye Mask from Shenzhen VVFLY Electronics Co., Ltd. (3F-E28) detects snoring through bone conduction and sound recognition, then generate vibrations to help stop the snoring and improve the quality of sleep. The device also comes with an app to monitor the quality of sleep.Other thematic zones include the World of Health & Wellness, where lifestyle, cosmetology and fitness products, as well as functional foods and health supplements are presented. The Medical Supplies and Disposables zone provides such medical supplies as antiseptics, alcohol and medical gloves.The Hospital Equipment zone gathers an array of electro-medical equipment, including ultrasound and other imaging equipment as well as anesthetic equipment and surgical instruments. Showcasing the latest ideas in medical technology, the Tech Exchange zone connects exhibitors and buyers for the translation of concepts into applications.To promote global industry exchanges, the HKTDC has organised 38 buying missions comprising about 1,500 buyers to the fair, including representatives of Lawsons Drugs from Canada, Medicion from Korea, HSC Medical Center from Malaysia, Vietnam Medical Equipment Corporation from Vietnam, and Al Razi Pharmacy Co from the United Arab Emirates.International pavilions enrich product varietyThe Fair features group pavilions from the Czech Republic, Pakistan, the Wielkopolska region of Poland, and Ningbo city of the Chinese mainland. They present cutting-edge medical technology from their regions, including a drug dispensing machine (3F-C14) from a Polish exhibitor that dispenses ointment and drugs. The Cardio First Angel device from a Czech exhibitor (3F-C02) offers advice to rescuers conducting cardiopulmonary resuscitation.The Fair also welcomes new group pavilions from Taiwan, the Guangdong Association for Medical Devices Industry and the Southern California Biomedical Council, which offer a wide range of medical equipment and instruments. The Hong Kong Medical and Healthcare Device Industries Association also presents a group pavilion comprising 38 local companies.Seminars to analyse market trendsTo help industry professionals monitor the pulse of the market and expand their business networks, a series of seminars is being organised.Today's (7 May) events include a seminar on "The Hottest Trends in Medtech and Smart Healthcare" and a Continuing Nursing Education Workshop themed "Innovating the Production Organizational Mode and Changing the Pattern of Industrial Development - Interpretation of Medical Device Marketing Authorization Holder (MAH)", co-organised with the Hong Kong Health Care Federation.The Czech Republic pavilion, participating in the Fair for the second time, will present the country's latest innovations in medical equipment and services at a seminar on "The New Wave of Czech Innovations Transforming the Medical World" tomorrow (8 May).On the last day of the fair (9 May), there will be a seminar titled "Regulatory Intelligence: Updates on Procurement Guidelines and Medical Device Regulations" as well as a Continuing Medical Education Workshop providing an "Update on Management of Acute Coronary Syndrome", co-organised with the Hong Kong Doctors Union.John Leong Chi-yan, Chairman of the Hong Kong Hospital Authority, was the officiating guest at the fair's networking reception today (7 May). Creating synergy with the Fair, the Hospital Authority Convention 2018 (7-8 May) expects an attendance of more than 5,000 delegates, making it one of Asia-Pacific's largest events for medical professionals.Please visit the Medical Fair at www.hktdc.com/hkmedicalfair and download photos at https://bit.ly/2jChi6L.About HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With more than 40 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With more than 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing business insights and information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room.