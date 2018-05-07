

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - ArcelorMittal (MT) announced the company been granted merger clearance by the European Commission for AM Investco's proposed acquisition of Ilva. The EC merger clearance has been granted on the basis that the company has committed to dispose of assets in Italy, Romania, Macedonia, Czech Republic, Luxembourg and Belgium, as announced on 13 April 2018.



The company said the approval by the EC represents a major step towards closing the deal, which is now expected to occur as soon as possible.



