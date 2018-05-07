Technavio market researchers have predicted the global home prenatal monitoring devices market to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

The adoption of multichannel marketing strategies by key competitors is one of the major trends being witnessed in the market. The key competitors in the global home prenatal monitoring devices market are striving to expand their target customer base by investing in multichannel marketing activities. The major vendors aim to strengthen their presence by investing in brand visibility activities, celebrity endorsements, and marketing through the tube, radio, the Internet, print media, posters, and direct mails. Such advertisements are designed and crafted to promote products and brand positions. The wide reach of digital marketing activities has been contributing to the increased investments in digital campaigns.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increasing number of preterm and low birth-weight babies as a major factor contributing to the growth of the global home prenatal monitoring devices market:

Increasing number of preterm and low birth-weight babies

The increased instances of preterm labor, fetal mortality, and low birth-weight babies have led to an increased demand for home prenatal monitoring devices. The rise in preterm deliveries (before 37 weeks of gestation) increases the degree of pre-delivery concerns among expectant mothers. The severity of maternal risk factors has increased considerably, leading to increased pregnancy-related concerns among expectant mothers. Prenatal monitoring devices help in timely detection and prevention of fetal abnormalities, thereby reducing risks to the mother and the fetus.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forretail goods and services, "The infant mortality rate across the globe is anticipated to increase during the forecast period. The use of home prenatal monitoring devices lessens the risks associated with preterm labor. A certain percentage of preterm births can be prevented using such devices. The efficiency of home prenatal monitoring devices in controlling preterm labor has been contributing to the growth of the global home prenatal monitoring devices market."

Global home prenatal monitoring devices market segmentation

This market research report segments the global home prenatal monitoring devices market into by product (heart monitor and movement monitor), technology (traditional and smart), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The heart monitor segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to more than 66% of the market. The market share occupied by this segment will decrease to some extent by 2022. But, this product will dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas was the leading region for the global home prenatal monitoring devices market in 2017, accounting for a market share of almost 43%. It was followed by EMEA and APAC. The APAC region is expected to post significant growth during the forecast period.

