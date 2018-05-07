Medical Device Coatings Market to be Driven by Growing Demand for Enhanced Healthcare & Medical Facilities Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Medical Equipment Coatings Market is determined by growing healthcare consciousness in developing and developed countries coupled with growing demand for enhanced healthcare & medical facilities. Medical device or equipment coatings are being utilized for wear & tear, to counter microbial growth and avoidance of infection by medical devices. Moreover, major foreign investment in the medical equipment industry in China coupled with compassionate governmental policies and regulations is expected to drive requirement of medical equipment or device coatings.

Development in the design of medical devices such as guidewires, catheters and stents has enhanced the quality of medical concern to a big extent. However, these equipments are prepared by materials which when approaching a contact with the exterior environment can source undesirable difficulties such as blood clots, bacterial infection, and tissue trauma. Medical Device Coating is being utilized to lessen such shortcomings. Medical device coating skill utilizes UV curing or an organic solvent for the function of coating the medical equipment. Water-based or dry formulations are utilized as coating technology which facilitates solvent free dispensation.

Growing requirement of nanotechnology supported coatings is projected to provide superior opportunities for industry growth over the forecast period. Though, instability in a cost of raw materials coupled with severe governmental policy and regulations is expected to obstruct market growth over the forecast period. Medical device or equipment coatings assist in plummeting the roughness between tissues and medical devices, wetting, wear-resistance, uniform adhesion, offers surface coverage and coating homogeneity. Growing awareness about modestly persistent surgeries amongst the patients is expected to drive the worldwide medical device coating industry. In addition to which, expansion prospect in medical industries coupled with budding economies is expected to drive the worldwide market for medical device coatings to some level over the forecast period. Growing people anxiety towards wellbeing and health coupled with growing disposable earnings is however expected to augment the demand for enhanced medical facilities over the forecast period. Moreover, shifting government regulation for medical devices around diverse countries may obstruct the expansion of medical device coating industry to some extent.

The occurrence of epidemics is growing at an upsetting rate. The high occurrence of chronic sickness, increasing awareness about cleanliness, and growing worldwide population are critical reasons that are expected to fuel the demand of medical device or equipment coatings market globally. While the development prospects of the industry seem very capable, execution of severe government regulations and unstable raw material prices may obstruct the market expansion to a level over the forecast period. On the basis of formulation of medical device coatings, the market can be segregated into dry lubricant coatings, super-hydrophilic coatings, and adhesive coating.

Dry Lubricant coating is expected to capture maximum market share over the forecast period owing to its extensive use over the forecast period. The super-hydrophilic medical device coating is accepted to grow at a very fast rate over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for such devices which demands great optical clarity coupled with excellent water attraction. On the basis of a type, the market can be segregated into Drug-eluting coatings, Hydrophilic coatings, and Anti-microbial coatings. Antimicrobial coatings are expected to capture maximum profit over the forecast period owing to their huge demand in medical and healthcare industry. The drug-eluting coating is expected to capture the second largest revenue over the forecast period owing to their capability of slow releasing of drugs for removal of blockages in veins or arteries.

Hydrophilic coatings are expected to be the fastest growing section over the forecast period owing to their capability of providing smooth lubrication when they are in touch with human tissue. On the basis of their utilization over medical industry, the market can be segregated into orthopaedics, neurology, surgery, gynecology, cardiology, ophthalmology, dentistry and others. Cardiology is expected to capture maximum revenue over the forecast period owing to their extensive use in various instruments such as angioplasty, balloon catheters, occlusion devices, percutaneous devices, coronary stents, guide wires, and others.

On the basis of a geographical region, the market can be segregated into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of World. North America is expected to capture maximum market share in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to the US which is expected to be the huge market for medical device coating. Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period owing to developing market of India and China. Superior growth outlook in the medical & healthcare industry has pressurized many multinational companies to endow more in the budding market of Asia Pacific. Europe is expected to be the second-largest market in terms of revenue Some of the key players in the market are Sono-Tek Corp, Royal DSM N.V., Parlex Corp, TheraSyn Pharmaceuticals Inc., N8 Medical Inc, Hydromer Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Materion Corp., Surmodics Inc., AST Products, Precision Coating Company Inc., Kane Biotech Inc. and Specialty Coating Systems Inc.

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million;2014 - 2025)

• Hydrophilic coatings

• Antimicrobial coatings

• Drug-eluting coatings

• Anti-thrombogenic coatings

• Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million;2014 - 2025)

• Neurology

• Orthopedics

• General surgery

• Cardiovascular

• Dentistry

• Gynecology

• Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million;2014 - 2025)

• North America

• U.S.

• Europe

• Germany

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Central & South America

• Brazil

• Middle East & Africa

