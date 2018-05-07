

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech retail sales growth eased further in March to the lowest level in almost a year, data from the Czech Statistical Office revealed Monday.



Retail sales, excluding automobile trade rose an unadjusted 3.7 percent year-over-year in March, slower than the 6.0 percent gain in February.



Moreover, this was the weakest rate of increase since April 2017, when sales had grown 3.3 percent.



On a calendar-adjusted basis, retail sales advanced 4.4 percent in March from a year ago.



Month-on-month, retail sales edged up a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent at the end of the first quarter.



Retail sales, including automotive trade declined 1.8 percent yearly in March, reversing a 2.3 percent increase in the prior month. Meanwhile, it was expected to rise by 1.0 percent.



