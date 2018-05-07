GBH Insights, a leading market research and custom analytics firm, today announced the launch of its first international office, in London, United Kingdom. In support of its London office opening, GBH Insights also announced the appointment of Mark Connolly as a Non-Executive Director and member of the GBH Advisory Board. In his role, Mark will be responsible for consulting with GBH on the development, communication, execution, and sustenance of strategic initiatives in the UK and across Europe.

"I am very excited to have Mark join the Advisory Board at GBH," said Jon Greenwood, Co-Founder and CEO. "We have built a new standard for research at GBH, and we must continue to grow our geographic footprint to faithfully serve the needs of our global clientele. Additionally, we are confident that Mark's vast digital media expertise and network will deepen GBH's unique value proposition for our institutional and corporate clients globally and complement our existing analytics-driven research and consulting offerings."

"We are growing GBH into a thought leader in the global marketplace and building on our rapid client success over the past few years," said Professor Eric Bradlow, Chairperson, Wharton Marketing Department and GBH Co-Founder and Chief Research Officer. "Mark will play an integral role in helping to build the GBH strategy and cultivate a truly global client base for our strategic services in the years to come."

Mark Connolly has been in the marketing insights and media industry for more than 30 years. Mark has held senior positions at media owners (GMTV, Sky, ids/Virgin Media, Yahoo!), data and technology companies (WPP's The Media Innovation Group, AudienceScience) and most recently was Chief Investment Officer at the advertising agency Havas Media Group. At Havas, Mark was responsible for all media trading and negotiation, managing a team of 250 media planners and buyers, and had executive responsibility for more than £500 million of advertisers' media investment. His experience gives him unique insight into understanding the challenges and, most importantly, the solutions that can benefit advertisers, media agencies and media owners.

In 2017 Mark established Landmark Media Ltd, an independent media consultancy specifically developed to advise advertisers on how to better navigate the media landscape.

Research mission statement:

At GBH we have a unique blend of industry and academic research expertise, plus Wall Street experience, to help guide institutional investors, private equity, and corporations through the confusion of today's evolving technology landscape. Our proprietary research model blends: 1) industry knowledge, 2) broad research expertise, and 3) proprietary data analytics which we leverage to better understand trends that can benefit or harm companies in both the near-term and long-term. Our differentiated ecosystem touches masses of consumers, technology experts, IT managers, C-level executives, and other decision makers. GBH's research enables our clients to decipher the noise in the marketplace and make better informed decisions.

