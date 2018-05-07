The latest market research report on the global gas injected enhanced oil recovery market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180507005553/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global gas injected enhanced oil recovery market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global gas injected enhanced oil recovery market will grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The rise in unconventional oil and gas resources is a major factor driving the market's growth.

The upstream oil and gas industry is majorly dependent on crude oil prices and reflects the global supply-demand balance, which is also influenced by several political and macroeconomic factors. Unconventional oil and gas resources refer to the crude oil and natural gas that is found in shale formations and oil sands. Coalbed methane, found in coal seams or coal deposits, is another unconventional source of energy that has gained prominence. Unconventional hydrocarbons lose the natural pressure of flow quickly when compared with conventional hydrocarbon sources, thereby increasing the requirement for enhanced oil recovery techniques.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

The rising investments in shale industry is one of the key emerging trends highlighted by Technavio that is driving the global gas injected enhanced oil recovery market:

Rising investments in the shale industry

The shale industry is observing high investments. This allows producers to increase their output, particularly in the US. Though investments in conventional crude oil are moderately low, it has been estimated that there is an increase in investments for the oil and gas industry by around 3%. Thus, the shale industry is likely to experience a high growth rate during the forecast period. Oil companies are concentrating on investing in short-cycle shale projects that reduce risks and provide a quick return on investments.

"In November 2017, a major company announced its plan to invest over USD 83 billion in chemical manufacturing and shale gas development projects in West Virginia, US. Such investments in the shale industry are likely to increase the requirement for tertiary enhanced oil recovery techniques, thereby increasing the potential for the global gas injected enhanced oil recovery market," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on oil and gas

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global gas injected enhanced oil recovery market segmentation

This market research report segments the global gas injected enhanced oil recovery market into the following applications (onshore and offshore) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The onshore segment contributed to approximately 74% of the total market share in 2017. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the global gas injected enhanced oil recovery market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 40%. This region is anticipated to post steady growth and dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

Save big with Technavio this May!

Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this summer! Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on all non-alcoholic beverages reports for the entire month.

OR

Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180507005553/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com