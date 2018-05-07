eClinical Solutions Market Worth $12.0 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 13.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global eClinical solutions market size is expected to reach USD 12.0 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 13.6% CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing outsourcing and externalization of clinical trials by a majority of the prominent pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies is expected to drive the market at an unprecedented rate throughout the forecast period. Increasing research and development initiatives, rise in government grants to substantiate trials, and growing number of customers for eClinical solutions are also expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

Drug development process is enhanced by various solutions such as clinical data management, electronic data capture, data conversion, and standardization as well as statistical programming and data reporting. Rising inclination of major pharmaceutical companies toward these services is also presumed to be a direct consequence of reduced requirement of internal staff, enhanced cost-efficiency, efficient management of resources, and production of lucrative and unbiased results in trials, which further widens the scope for growth.

Increasing competition amongst majority of pharmaceutical companies is urging them to expand their R&D budgets, thus resulting in many pipeline products. Cumulatively, increasing number of patent expirations is also presumed to be responsible for extensive indulgence of pharmaceutical corporations into drug development and discovery, resulting in production of wide range of pipeline products. This increasing pipeline of products demands a streamlined workflow of all processes, roles, and activities, leading to efficient clinical data management. All these factors are expected to drive demand for these solutions over the forecast period.

Browse full research report with TOC on"eClinical Solutions Market Analysis Report By Product (eCOA, CTMS, EDC, CDMS), By Delivery Mode (Web-hosted, Licensed Enterprise, Cloud-based), By Clinical Trial Phase, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/eclinical-solutions-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

CTMS dominated the market by product, capturing a share of 20.6% in 2016 owing to high adoption rate in research trials due to associated benefits such as real-time status tracking, end-to-end management, and maintenance of multiple databases

eCOA is anticipated to expand at an exponential CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period as a consequence of rising significance of high-quality clinical information

Web-hosted solutions held the largest share of 76.84% in the market by delivery mode in 2016 owing to associated benefits such as easy accessibility, usability, and requirement of less investment

Cloud-based solutions are anticipated to grow at an exponential rate owing to integrated features such as flexibility and high accessibility

Phase III held a substantial share in the market in 2016 owing to high need for clinical data management software in order to curb overall cost and improve process efficiency

CROs are expected to exhibit lucrative growth over the future years owing to increase in outsourcing of clinical trials by prominent pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a lucrative CAGR of over 18.0% owing to developments in the healthcare sector and availability of large patient population for research studies.

Grand View Research has segmented the global eClinical solutions market on the basis of product, delivery mode, clinical trial phase, end use, and region:

eClinical Solutions Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) eCOA EDC CDMS Clinical data integration platforms Safety solutions CTMS RTSM eTMF

eClinical Solutions Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Web-hosted (on-demand) Licensed Enterprise (on premise) Cloud-based

eClinical Solutions Clinical Trial Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Phase I Phase II Phase III Phase IV

eClinical Solutions End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Hospitals CROs Others

eClinical Solutions Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Brazil Mexico MEA South Africa Saudi Arabia



