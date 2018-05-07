Dried Vegetables Market to Witness Swift Growth Owing to Growing Population, Rapid Urbanization & Industrialization, and Technical Innovations: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Dried Vegetables Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are increasing across the globe. Drying is the simplest and oldest method of food preservation as compared to other methods. Food drying involves removal of moisture from food and this therefore inhibits the growth of bacteria, mold and yeast. Dried food have a number of advantages such as lightweight & convenient to store, long shelf life, easy to use, etc. There are different methods used for drying food such as commercial dehydrator, sun drying, etc. Some examples of dried vegetables include potatoes, onion, lima beans, leafy vegetables, etc.

The factors that propel the growth of the Dried Vegetables Market include increasing demand especially for seasonal food, growing population, rapid urbanization & industrialization, changing standard of living and technical innovations. On the other hand, there are also factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as significant preference for fresh foodstuff. Dried Vegetables Market is classified on the basis of product type, application, end user, distribution channel and geography.

Dried Vegetables Market is classified on the basis of product type as air dried vegetables, dehydrated vegetables, freeze dried vegetables, and others. Dried Vegetables Market is classified on the basis of application as snacks, ingredients and others. Dried Vegetables Market is classified on the basis of end user as homes, restaurants, food industry and others. Dried Vegetables Market is classified on the basis of distribution channel as specialty stores, super markets, online stores and others. Dried Vegetables Market is classified on the basis of geography as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa.

The North American region consists of the U.S., and Canada. Latin America region consists of Mexico and Brazil. The Western European region consists of Germany, Italy, France, England and Spain. The Eastern European region consists of Poland and Russia. Asia Pacific region consists of China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand. The Middle East and Africa region consists of GCC, South Africa and North Africa.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Dried Vegetables Market include BCFoods, Dingneng, Dingfang, Feida, Eurocebollas, Garlico Industries, Jaworski, Jain Irrigation Systems, Kanghua, Fuqiang, Mercer Foods, Maharaja Dehydration, Natural Dehydrated Vegetables, Rosun Dehydration, Richfield, Olam, Silva International, Steinicke, Sensient, Zhongli, and others.

This report studies Dried Vegetables in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2011 to 2015, and forecast to 2021.

