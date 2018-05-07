

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sempra Energy (SRE) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $347 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $441 million, or $1.75 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Sempra Energy reported adjusted earnings of $372 million or $1.43 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.3% to $2.96 billion from $3.03 billion last year.



Sempra Energy earnings at a glance:



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX