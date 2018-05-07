

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's retail sales increased in March after falling in the previous month, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.



The volume of retail sales rebounded a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 2.3 percent month-over-month in March, following a 3.2 percent decrease in February.



Similarly, retail sales value rose 2.6 percent from February, when it fell by 3.5 percent.



On a year basis, retail sales grew 2.0 percent after remaining flat in the preceding month. Retail sales value climbed 2.6 percent in March versus 0.2 percent gain in February.



