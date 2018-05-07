Nestlé struck a $7.1bn deal with Starbucks to obtain all the rights to commercialize its products in supermarkets. A press release from Seattle company Starbucks on Monday revealed both companies have struck a "global alliance" that allows Nestlé to commercialize the different products found in Starbucks. The deal excludes all the ready-made products sold in Starbucks, Nestlé clarified. "This global coffee alliance will bring the Starbucks experience to the homes of millions more around the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...