Michael Stein to Helm Personal Injury Litigation Team at Clear Counsel Law Group

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2018 / Clear Counsel Law Group, a Las Vegas law firm focusing on personal injury law, probate, and estate law, announced the hiring of Michael Stein as Partner and the new head of the Personal Injury Litigation Team at the firm. Stein will oversee those cases which require especially aggressive representation in court, ensuring the injured client is fairly compensated.

Stein brings 25 years of legal experience to his new position. Prior to joining Clear Counsel, he served as corporate counsel where he concentrated his practice in personal injury claims and commercial and business law with an emphasis in contract and real estate contract drafting, review, and disputes, financial services litigation, business torts, intellectual property, and other business and contract law matters.

Prior to serving as The Siegel Group's corporate counsel, Michael was a partner with the law firm of Snell & Wilmer-one of the largest law firms in the western United States-for ten years. His clients included international financial institutions, owners and buyers of real estate, profession licensees, corporations and limited liability companies, and entertainers. Michael's practice was concentrated to litigation. He handled business, intellectual property, and personal injury claims for his clients.

Michael's extensive litigation background makes him the perfect choice to manage the complex issues facing Las Vegas and Henderson natives who are dealing with a personal injury case.

Clear Counsel Law Group is a Southern Nevada law firm which focuses on personal injury law, estate planning, and probate. Clear Counsel Law Group was founded in 2013 when the law firms Barlow / Flake and Richards and Associates merged in an effort to offer more comprehensive services to their clients. Since that time, Clear Counsel Law Group has grown to be one of the largest and most highly rated law firms in Henderson, and has provided caring legal service to thousands of local clients.

