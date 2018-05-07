

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's central bank lifted its key interest rate by a quarter point, on Monday, as widely expected.



The board of the National Bank of Romania raised the monetary policy rate to 2.50 percent from 2.25 percent.



This was the highest rate since February 2015. The bank has previously raised the rates twice this year, in January and February.



The deposit rate was lifted to 1.50 percent from 1.25 percent and the lending facility rate to 3.50 percent from 3.25 percent.



The bank decided to maintain the existing levels of minimum reserve requirement ratios on both leu- and foreign currency-denominated liabilities of credit institutions.



