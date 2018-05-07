Technavio's latest market research report on the global automotive inductive wireless charging systems marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180507005570/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive inductive wireless charging systems market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio analysts, the global automotive inductive wireless charging systems market will post a CAGR of over 106% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate owing to a drop in the year-over-year growth.

The increasing demand for HEVs and EVs is a major factor driving the market's growth. HEVs and EVs are mainly powered by batteries and the rising demand for electric vehicles augurs well for the growth of the automotive inductive wireless charging systems market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the on-road dynamic wireless charging systems as one of the key emerging trends in the global automotive inductive wireless charging systems market:

On-road dynamic wireless charging systems

The currently available automotive inductive wireless charging systems are stationary as the charging pads are installed in parking spots. Technavio anticipates that semi-dynamic and dynamic wireless charging systems will be made available during the forecast period. With these systems, PEVs can be charged while moving on the road or on the roadside as charging primary coils are embedded in the roads. The concept of embedding charging pads under roads and powering PEVs while in motion was first developed by researchers at Stanford University. Embedded charging pads are used to power electric public buses in South Korea. KAIST developed OLEV, a public transport system that can be recharged while on the move. The coils are embedded in the road, and a pickup coil is placed under the electric bus. This allows the use of batteries with 40% less capacity, thereby, reducing the battery weight by 6%.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics research, "Qualcomm Technologies, has also started developing prototypes for wireless charging systems embedded roadways of the future. This will help to achieve a limitless range as the vehicle gets charged while moving and there is no need for separate time to stop and charge. This will aid in the adoption of EVs globally."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global automotive inductive wireless charging systems market segmentation

This market research report segments the global automotive inductive wireless charging systems marketby application (residential charging systems and public charging systems), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Based on application, the residential charging systems dominated the automotive inductive wireless charging systems market, with over 99% of the market share in 2017. However, the market share of this segment is expected to decrease by close to 1% by 2022.

In 2017, APAC led the market, accounting for a share of close to 48%, followed by the Americas and EMEA. The market share of APAC is expected to witness an increase of close to 2% by 2022, while the other two regions will decline.

Save big with Technavio this May! Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this summer! Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on all non-alcoholic beverages reports for the entire month. OR Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180507005570/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com