MagneGas Corporation: MagneGas Generates $1.06 Million in Sales for April 2018; 263% Year over Year Revenue Growth

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2018 / MagneGas Corporation ('MagneGas' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ: MNGA), a leading clean technology company in the renewable resources and environmental solutions industries, announced today that the Company generated record sales of $1.06 million for April 2018, representing the highest combined industrial gas and welding supply sales in the Company's history. The record growth was largely due to recent acquisitions that expanded the Company into California, Texas and Louisiana, as well as accelerated organic growth in Florida.

'We are pleased to see our growth strategy achieving strong results,' commented Ermanno Santilli, CEO of MagneGas. 'We have seamlessly integrated three separate companies in diverse end markets across California, Texas and Louisiana in the first few months of 2018. We more than tripled our sales force and now have access to tens of thousands of clients and new prospective customers in the best industrial gas markets in the United States. Our team is doing an excellent job growing our already strong client relationships, while aggressively going out into the market and adding new clients every day. We are confident that our strategy will continue to generate strong results going forward.'

'Clearly our recent acquisition strategy is having a positive impact on our ability to generate growing sales, with a clear path to scale in the key domestic markets,' commented Scott Mahoney, CFO of MagneGas. 'As our pace of acquisitions slows, we are able to devote significant resources to optimizing our operations and improving our bottom line. We continue to make meaningful progress towards a profitable and self-sustaining growth model.'

About MagneGas Corporation

MagneGas® Corporation (MNGA) owns a patented process that converts various renewables and liquid wastes into MagneGas fuels. These fuels can be used as an alternative to natural gas or for metal cutting. The Company's testing has shown that its metal cutting fuel 'MagneGas2®' is faster, cleaner and more productive than other alternatives on the market. It is also cost effective and safe to use with little changeover costs. The Company currently sells MagneGas2® into the metal working market as a replacement to acetylene.

The Company also sells equipment for the sterilization of bio-contaminated liquid waste for various industrial and agricultural markets. In addition, the Company is developing a variety of ancillary uses for MagneGas® fuels utilizing its high flame temperature for co-combustion of hydrocarbon fuels and other advanced applications. For more information on MagneGas®, please visit the Company's website at http://www.MagneGas.com.

The Company distributes MagneGas2® through Independent Distributors in the U.S and through its wholly owned distributors, ESSI, Green Arc Supply, Trico Welding Supply and Complete Welding of San Diego. ESSI has 3 locations in Florida, Green Arc 2 locations in Texas and one location in Louisiana, Trico has two locations in northern California, and Complete Welding has one location in southern California.

