

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) revealed earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit came in at $315 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $340 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $9.77 billion from $9.08 billion last year.



Tyson Foods Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $1.27 vs. $1.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.32 -Revenue (Q2): $9.77 Bln vs. $9.08 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.55 - $6.70



