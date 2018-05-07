Normet's Service and Manufacturing Facility Inaugurated in India

JAIPUR, India, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Normet's Facility for Equipment Assembling, Manufacturing of Construction Chemicals & Global Service Centre was inaugurated May 3 in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India.

The inauguration was attended by numerous guests of honours including Mr. Ramki Ramakrishnan; Chief Commercial Officer of Hindustan Zinc Ltd , Normet's global and local management and Normet personnel.

This facility is having capacity of making new generation equipment and high technology construction chemical along with life cycle support of large equipment base in India through competent service support team and rebuild facility. It will be mother hub for spare parts support network for India, centre of excellence for skill and competence development and R&D for Construction Chemical.

"Inauguration of the facility is an important step for Normet in India. This facility, where we have integrated most of our operations under one roof, will help us to serve our main customers better and at the same time help them to achieve their goals for productivity, safety and efficiency," said Robin Lindahl, President and CEO of Normet Group.

