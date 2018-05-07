Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market to Soar at 5.4% CAGR to 2022

PUNE, India, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds the global intraocular lens (IOL) market is projected to reach USD 4.56 Billion by 2022 from USD 3.50 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.4%. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the growth in the geriatric population and corresponding age-related eye disorders, rising prevalence of eye diseases & diabetes in the overall population across the globe, and increasing government initiatives to control and treat blindness caused by cataract.

Some of the major market players in the intraocular lens market are Alcon, Inc. (US) (Novartis AG (Switzerland)), Bausch + Lomb (US) (Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (Canada)), Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. (US), Carl Zeiss Meditec (Germany), HOYA Corporation (Japan), STAAR Surgical Company (US), Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited (UK), PhysIOL (Belgium), Ophtec BV (Netherlands), Swiss Advanced Vision (SAV IOL) (Switzerland), Oculentis GmbH (Germany), NIDEK CO., LTD. (Japan), Aurolab (India), Omni Lens Pvt Ltd. (India), Care Group (India), Hanita Lenses R.C.A Ltd. (Israel), and Fred Hollows Intraocular Laboratory (Eritrea).

The foldable IOLs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2017 to 2022). The region's large geriatric population, large cataract patient population, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising demand for advanced intraocular lenses and related technologies are driving the growth of this market.

The growth of the intraocular lens market during the forecast period is mainly driven by the rising prevalence of eye diseases (cataract and refractive errors) associated with rising geriatric population; increasing government, private and non-profit organizations initiatives to control and treat blindness caused by cataract; and technological advancements in IOLs.

The aspheric monofocal IOLs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this market segment can largely be attributed to the higher utilization of these lenses by cataract surgeons and patients owing to their added advantages over spheric monofocal IOLs. Aspheric monofocal IOLs are easy to insert, induces limited or zero spheric aberration, and create very effective contrast sensitive optical image for patients.

The report analyzes the intraocular lens market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as type, material, end user, and region. The report also includes a volume data analysis for various types of IOLs across the globe and a competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Geographically, the global intraocular lens market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World (including Latin America and the Middle East and Africa). North America holds the largest share of this market, and this is primarily attributed to the region's well-established healthcare industry, the increasing geriatric population with rising prevalence for blindness associated with cataract, increasing disposable income, and rising healthcare expenditure.

Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type - Tier 1-45%, Tier 2-40% and Tier 3-15%

Tier 1-45%, Tier 2-40% and Tier 3-15% By Designation - C Level-41%, Director Level-30%, Others-29%

C Level-41%, Director Level-30%, Others-29% By Region - North America -35%, Europe -30%, Asia Pacific -25%, Rest of World-10%

