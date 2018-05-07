The purchased electricity will be used to power the companies' purifiers, the waste water lifting stations, the treatment plants of drinking water, the cathodic protection systems, as well as several offices.The northern Italian water provider Water Alliance has issued a tender for the supply of electricity from renewable sources for medium and low voltage users of its units Water Alliance - Acque di Lombardia and Water Alliance - Acque Del Piemonte, which are located in the regions of Lombardy and Piedmont, respectively. According to the tender document, bids must be submitted by May 28, 2018. ...

