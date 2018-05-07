Shareholders Foundation, Inc.: Lawsuit for Investors who Purchased Shares of Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ: ACET) Announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2018 / The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in shares of Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ: ACET).

Investors who purchased shares of Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ: ACET) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. NASDAQ: ACET investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On April 18, 2018, Aceto Corporation issued a press release announcing that "the financial guidance issued on February 1, 2018, should no longer be relied upon." The Company also announced that it anticipates recording "non-cash intangible asset impairment charges, including goodwill, in the range of $230 million to $260 million on certain currently marketed and pipeline generic products as a result of continued intense competitive and pricing pressures."

On April 25, 2018, a lawsuit was filed against Aceto Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff claims that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that due to undisclosed competitive and pricing pressures, Aceto was unlikely to meet the performance metrics the Company provided to its investors as financial guidance, that accordingly, Aceto's financial guidance was overstated, and that as a result of the foregoing, Aceto's financial statements and Defendants' statements about Aceto's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Those who purchased Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ: ACET) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

SOURCE: Shareholders Foundation, Inc.