Medical Imaging Corp. Announces Streamlined Operations, Focus on Profit & Growth

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2018 / Medical Imaging Corp. (OTC PINK: MEDD), announced today that effective May 1, 2018, all three of its Florida centers were permanently closed. The Florida centers were generating large losses and it was determined that divesting the assets of these centers was the best direction for the company and its shareholders. By closing the money-losing centers, the company is improving its cash flow and consolidating its resources.

Medical Imaging will now focus on the continued growth of Schuylkill Medical Imaging, located in PA, and Custom Teleradiology Services, located in Canada. These two operating companies have shown yearly growth in terms of revenue, increased scan volume, read volume and new clients in their respective markets.

'Closing the Florida centers was a necessary decision that will allow us to focus on our profitable and growing locations,' said Mitchell Geisler, CEO. 'We believe we will have a leaner but more profitable company that will allow us to drive our resources for further organic growth as well as future acquisitions.'

About Medical Imaging Corp.

Medical Imaging Corp. ('MEDD') is a provider of comprehensive medical imaging services to patients and client hospitals in the United States and Canada through its Diagnostic Imaging Center and its Teleradiology Services. For more information, please contact us at 887-331-3444 or visit www.medimagingcorp.com.

