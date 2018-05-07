Technavio market research analysts, in their latest report, predict the global shelf-mounted robots market to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the period 2018-2022.

The improvement in robotic system integration services is one of the major trends being witnessed in the market. The adoption of simulation software, which can ease integration processes such as programming and commissioning is expected to increase. Virtual commissioning method is gaining traction over on-site commissioning because it helps in the reduction of time and cost by 50%-60%. Virtual commissioning ensures that all the retooling and rework happen in a virtual environment and there is a substantial reduction in the costs incurred. This can help system integrators improve the delivery of their services and showcase industrial robots to potential customers.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the advantages offered by shelf-mounted robots as a key factor contributing to the growth of the market:

Advantages offered by shelf-mounted robots

Over the years, the industrial players have started investing in shelf-mounted robots, which are effective and have better downward reach compared with other mounting options. Some of the advantages include a streamlined design, which allows functioning in minimal space, extended working range through easy gripping of components, and ability to be mounted on machines. These robots can be easily kept in an upright position and work at a downward angle for applications such as dispensing of materials and welding. They also permit a broader range of movement in the forward and downward directions.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forrobotics, "The latest robots can twist and maneuver parts and easily detach difficult parts from complex molds in addition to removing completed parts and waste sprues from injection molding machines. They can also accurately place labels on molds, assemble products, apply glue and sealant, and package the products. Furthermore, while these robots involve high upfront capital costs for purchase and installation, they provide high ROI and quick payback."

Global shelf-mounted robots market segmentation

This market research report segments the global shelf-mounted robots market into the following applications (material handling, assembly, welding, and surface treatment and finishing), end-users (automotive sector and non-automotive sector), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The material handling segment dominated the application segments of the global shelf-mounted robots market by accounting for a market share of more than 44%. Although the market share of this segment is expected to decrease by nearly 3% by 2022, it will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC contributed the largest share to the global shelf-mounted robots market, accounting for over 57% share of the global market. This region is anticipated to witness steady growth during the forecast period.

