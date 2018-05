ROME (dpa-AFX) - Despite at high level, Italy's leading indicator suggested relatively lower economic growth, Istat said in its monthly report on Monday.



In the first quarter, the economy expanded 0.3 percent, the same pace of growth as seen in the fourth quarter.



The statistical office said manufacturing output and exports decreased moderately. Meanwhile, employment started to recover and inflation continues to be moderate.



