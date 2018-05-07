EY announces Matt O'Bryan of KLA Laboratories, Inc. as an Entrepreneur Of The Year (R) 2018 Award Finalist

O'Bryan is a Finalist in the Michigan and Northwest Ohio Region

DEARBORN, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2018 / EY has announced that Matt O'Bryan, President and CEO of KLA Laboratories, Inc., is a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year (R) 2018 Award in the Michigan and Northwest Ohio Region. The awards program recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities.





"I am honored to again be recognized as a finalist for this prestigious award," O'Bryan said. "Since 1929, KLA has been known as a cutting-edge, advanced technology company committed to bringing innovative solutions to our clients enabling them to transform their business. I am proud of the team effort that we have which enables us to continue this legacy."

KLA Laboratories is an 89-year-old family-owned firm based in Dearborn, Michigan. Matt started his career at KLA at the age of 16, working in the shipping and receiving department. In 1992, he became the Vice President of Operations while continuing to attend classes at Cleary University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration. Ten years later he was promoted to President and COO of KLA, and subsequently became CEO in 2016. This is the second consecutive year that he has been named a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year Award (R) in the Michigan and Northwest Ohio Region.

Matt works tirelessly to expand and strengthen the company's project and service offerings. In addition, geographic expansion has required that Matt focus on the requirements necessary to assure that consistent quality is delivered in every new community that is to be served by KLA. KLA Laboratories delivers an array of world-class technologies and communication services including audio/visual systems, distributed antenna systems (DAS), network cabling design and installation, network integration services and solutions, network staging services, wireless LAN (Wi-Fi), collaborations systems, and event production.

Matt was selected as a finalist by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced at a special gala event on June 27th at the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA).

Now in its 32nd year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 17, 2018. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum (R), the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

