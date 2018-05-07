Aytu BioScience, Inc.: Aytu BioScience to Report Fiscal Third Quarter 2018 Results and Business Update

Live Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for May 14, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. ET

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2018 / Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU), a specialty life sciences company focused on global commercialization of novel products in the field of urology, today announced that the company will present its operational results for the fiscal third quarter 2018 on Monday, May 14, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The company will review recent accomplishments and provide an overview of its business and growth strategy.

Conference Call Information:

Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing:

1 (877) 407-9124

The webcast will be accessible live and archived on Aytu BioScience's website, within the Investors section under Corporate Presentations & Media, at aytubio.com, for 90 days.

A replay of the call will be available for fourteen days. Access the replay by calling 1 (877) 481-4010 and using the replay access code 29628.

About Aytu BioScience, Inc.

Aytu BioScience is a commercial-stage specialty life sciences company focused on global commercialization of novel products in the field of urology, with a focus on products addressing vitality, sexual wellness, and reproductive health. The company currently markets two prescription products in the U.S.: Natesto®, the first and only FDA-approved nasal formulation of testosterone for men with hypogonadism (low testosterone, or 'Low T') and ProstaScint® (capromab pendetide), the only FDA-approved imaging agent specific to prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA) for prostate cancer detection and staging. Additionally, Aytu is developing MiOXSYS®, a novel, rapid semen analysis system with the potential to become a standard of care for the diagnosis and management of male infertility caused by oxidative stress. MiOXSYS® is commercialized outside the U.S. where it is a CE Marked, Health Canada cleared, and TGA approved product, and Aytu is planning U.S.-based clinical trials in pursuit of 510k medical device clearance by the FDA. Aytu's strategy is to continue building its portfolio of revenue-generating products, leveraging its focused commercial team and expertise to build leading brands within growing markets. For more information visit aytubio.com. Aytu also now owns wholly-owned subsidiary Aytu Women's Health (formerly Nuelle, Inc.), a personal health and wellness company focused on women's sexual wellbeing and intimacy. Aytu Women's Health markets Fiera, a personal care device for women that is scientifically proven to enhance physical arousal and sexual desire. Fiera is a consumer device and is not intended to treat, mitigate, or cure any disease or medical condition. For more information about the Fiera personal care device visit fiera.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are generally written in the future tense and/or are preceded by words such as 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' 'forecast,' 'could,' 'expect,' 'suggest,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'plan,' or similar words, or the negatives of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology. These statements are just predictions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the risks related to not being able to present operational results for the fiscal third quarter 2018 on Monday May 14, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. ET, risks relating to gaining market acceptance of our products, obtaining reimbursement by third-party payors, the potential future commercialization of our product candidates, the anticipated start dates, durations and completion dates, as well as the potential future results, of our ongoing and future clinical trials, the anticipated designs of our future clinical trials, anticipated future regulatory submissions and events, our anticipated future cash position and future events under our current and potential future collaboration. We also refer you to the risks described in 'Risk Factors' in Part I, Item 1A of Aytu BioScience, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the other reports and documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Contact for Investors:

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

