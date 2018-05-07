GelTech Solutions, Inc.: GelTech Announces Addition of GME Supply

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2018 / GelTech Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: GLTC) announces the addition of GME Supply to its authorized Distributor Network. GME Supply is the premier supplier to the telecom, construction, energy and manufacturing industries specializing in safety equipment, and rigging equipment, and other related products. GME Supply will be marketing GelTech's FireIce fire suppression products along with FireIce Shield CTP asset protection products.

"GME Supply's dominant online presence and inhouse sales expertise, exponentially extends the reach of GelTech's line of FireIce and FireIce Shield CTP products not only to the Tower industry but other industries that are in search of superior fire prevention and suppression products," stated Gerry Kaiser, National Sales Manager for GelTech Solutions. "This collaboration in one of our most important markets, with the fastest growing supplier in the Cell Tower industry, will greatly enhance GelTech's footprint with GME's emphasis on worker safety."

"GME Supply is excited to begin this partnership with GelTech. The FireIce Shield CTP product meets the customer needs we strive for most, keeping workers safe and productive on the job. We expect the product to grow as an industry best practice for all those planning and executing hotwork modifications," stated John Lamond, National Sales Manager of GME Supply Company.

About GME Supply

GME Supply Company, a division of Columbia Safety & Supply, is North America's premier outfitter of fall protection, safety equipment and gear for at-height workers, industry, and construction. Founded in 2005, GME is one of America's fastest growing companies. Servicing the needs of a variety of commercial industries, including cell tower maintenance, tower and steel construction, oil and gas, wind generation, commercial construction, manufacturing, maintenance, and more, they keep at-height workers safe and productive. GME Supply is a worldwide distributor of fall protection, safety equipment, lifting and rigging equipment, professional power and hand tools, rope, work wear, canvas bags and buckets, and related products for commercial and industrial applications.

About GelTech Solutions, Inc.



Founded by inventor and chief technology officer Peter Cordani, GelTech Solutions is a leading provider of innovative, environmentally friendly and cost-effective products that help government agencies, industry, agriculture and the public achieve goals such as water conservation and protecting lives, homes and property from fires. GelTech's products include FireIce, a non-corrosive polymer that when hydrated produces a water-based suppressant to extinguish fires and a retardant to protect assets and property; Soil2O Dust Control products that reduce airborne particulate matter with minimal environmental impact; and GT-W14, an advanced absorbency technology to control fluid spills of all sizes, turning liquids into solid waste for easier and safer disposal. For more information on GelTech, please visit www.geltechsolutions.com.

