Gratitude Health Inc: Gratitude-Health-Names-Three-Independent-Directors

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2018 / Gratitude Health Inc, ("Gratitude") (OTCQB: GRTD), announced today the appointment of three new independent directors. The company named Jack Shea of Mamaroneck, New York, Mike Edwards of Stuart, Florida and Bruce J. Zanca of Jupiter, Florida as directors. "Along with Andy Schamisso, our President and COO, these new directors bring a wealth of business acumen and vast experience to our beverage business," said Roy G. Warren Sr, Chief Executive officer of Gratitude Health, Inc. "As we launch our five new SKUs of ready-to-drink healthy teas this summer, we will leverage these seasoned executives experience and contacts to help propel our business," Mr. Warren, added.

Mr. Shea will serve as chairman of the compensation committee. Mr. Edwards will chair the audit committee and Mr. Zanca will serve as chairman of the board's compliance committee.

Jack Shea, Independent Director

Jack Shea has been involved in the sales and marketing of food and beverages for over 35 years. Mr. Shea has directed the sales and marketing efforts of soft drink bottlers, Ready to Drink (RTD) tea brewers, beer, wine and spirits importers and shelf stable milk companies. He has also led the US divisions of companies from China, Israel, and the United Kingdom. Since 2009, Mr. Shea has been Director of Parish Ministries of Religious education at Saints John and Paul Parish and School in Mamaroneck, NY. Mr. Shea was ordained a Deacon in the Catholic Church in 2010 and now devotes his talents and abilities to taking care of the poor and the sick and also teaching in a Catholic School. Deacon Shea is well suited to be director as a result of his long experience and understanding in the food and beverage industry.

Mike Edwards, Independent Director

Mike Edwards, who is the owner of Car Pro Auto Spas in Stuart, Florida, a position he has held since 2008, is an entrepreneur with over 26 years in business development, promotion, strategic planning, and finance. He previously worked as Executive Vice President of International Sales and Marketing for Bravo!Brands, International Corporation, an international functional drink marketing firm operating in the Americas, Australia, Europe, and Asia. He also has more than two decades of experience in private banking.

Mr. Edwards also worked as an Executive for Peregrine Enterprises, a market research company that provided custom study, design and implementation for a wide range of Fortune 500 clients. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Florida State University and has completed training in market research, banking, sales management, commercial lending, and credit analysis. He also served in the United States Navy Reserve as a Lieutenant for five years.

Bruce Zanca, Independent Director

Over the course of a career spanning more than 30 years, Bruce Zanca has developed a core competency in building award-winning "earned media campaigns" for companies to gain positive exposure in broadcast, print, and social media. He worked as a "C-Suite" communications executive at four publicly traded businesses; assisting three companies to complete initial public offerings and helping to bring one public company private. He served as a White House spokesperson and communications advisor for three presidential administrations. He's lead teams of PR experts to win numerous awards including four American Business Awards "Stevies" and a Telly award for video production. In July 2004 Bruce Zanca joined Bankrate, Inc. (RATE) in as Senior Vice President/Chief Marketing Communications Office. Among Zanca's other responsibilities was managing the company's communications and investor relations efforts. After going private in 2009 in July 2011 Bankrate once again became a public company by making an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange (RATE). Zanca continued to manage the company's investor relations programs until he retired from the company on December 31, 2014. Since retired, he has headed Zanca Associates, a public relations and corporate-communications consultancy.

About Gratitude Health, Inc.:

Gratitude Health, Inc. manufactures USDA-certified organic, ready-to-drink "Dragon Well" green teas. The first five SKUs will start to be available in retail outlets later this year. Four products are lightly sweetened flavors of Peach, Wildberry, Blood Orange, Original and one is a zero-calorie Mint flavor. The company's unique packaging consists of thin and tall, mason-jar-like bottles that are etched with one of five debossed pieces of art displaying five elements for which everyone is grateful. This beverage line underscores the Company's promise to offer drinks that promote healthy aging.

Dragon Well tea (culturally known as "Longjing") comes from the pristine, certified-organic fields of Hangzhou China. It has the distinction of being named "The Tea of Emperors" and is the most popular in China. Dragon Well is roasted after picking which prevents oxidation and differentiates it from Japanese green tea, which is steamed during processing. The roasting of Dragon Well Green Tea provides a mellow and refreshing drinking experience, very different from the grassy taste of many Japanese green tea varieties.

