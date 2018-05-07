

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sysco Corp. (SYY) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $330.09 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $238.28 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Sysco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $355.59 million or $0.67 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $14.35 billion from $13.52 billion last year.



Sysco Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $355.59 Mln. vs. $275.86 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.67 vs. $0.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q3): $14.35 Bln vs. $13.52 Bln last year.



