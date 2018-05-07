

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Just in time for Mother's Day, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and Whole Foods Market are offering customers in the U.S. and Canada a special discount on tulips. Beginning May 9 through May 15, shoppers will be able to purchase 20-stem tulip bouquets at the reduced price of $15 in the U.S. and $18 in Canada. Prime members will save even more, at $10 in the U.S. and $12 in Canada, while supplies last, the company said.



Amazon also said it has millions of gifts just as unique as mom: handmade gifts by local artisans, bath and body products, fashion finds including clothing, jewelry and bags, and of course traditional gifts like chocolates too.



