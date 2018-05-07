

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.83 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $0.95 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.7% to $22.20 million from $20.81 million last year.



NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $2.01 Mln. vs. $1.25 Mln. last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.07 -Revenue (Q3): $22.20 Mln vs. $20.81 Mln last year.



