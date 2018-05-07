Company Among Five 2018 Laureates Recognized for Important, Sustainable Contributions to the Biotech Industry in Switzerland

Selexis SA today announced that the Swiss Biotech Association (SBA) has named Selexis to an esteemed group of five Swiss Biotech Success Stories, as determined by a jury of industry experts, based upon the company's contributions to the biotechnology industry in Switzerland. The organization celebrated the inaugural group of honorees at a special event held on May 3, 2018, during Switzerland's leading biotechnology conference the Swiss Biotech Day.

"Promoting and supporting entrepreneurship is at the heart of SBA's mission and that holds great value for me and Selexis co-founder, Nicolas Mermod, as individuals who have created startups in the especially complex and competitive biotechnology industry," said Igor Fisch, PhD, Selexis chief executive officer. "Over the past 20 years, SBA's programs have directly contributed to the vitality of the biotech sector in Switzerland, helping to raise our visibility on a global stage. It's truly an honor to be recognized among the many outstanding biotech and life sciences companies here in Switzerland. We thank SBA for recognizing Selexis."

Selexis was selected by SBA jurors for meeting SBA-determined "success categories." Specifically, Selexis was recognized for: new technology; product approval and sustainable revenues; important intellectual property, innovative deal-making, acquisition; involvement of one or more Swiss citizen; Swiss-based company/institution; creation of jobs in Switzerland; enabler for the biotech industry; and Swissness: think global, made in Switzerland.

"Biotech is one of the top innovative sectors in Switzerland. The industry represents an unparalleled success story, attracting talents and investments from all around the globe," said Michael Altorfer, Chief Executive Officer of the Swiss Biotech Association. "Our industry is as diverse and multifaceted as its successes. With Swiss Biotech Success Stories we are honoring our pioneers, entrepreneurs, innovators and leaders; all those extraordinary people who lead the way, open the horizon and prepare the ground for lasting achievements."

According to SBA, a jury of distinguished experts who observe the biotech industry from different perspectives determine selection based on significant achievements and admission to the Swiss Biotech hall of fame for multiple and sustainable successes. Biogen, Glycart, Okairos and Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma were also named 2018 Swiss Biotech Success Stories.

Founded in 1998, the Swiss Biotech Association represents the interests of the Swiss biotech industry. To support its members in a competitive market, the Swiss Biotech Association works to secure favorable framework conditions and facilitate access to talents, novel technologies and financial resources. To strengthen and promote the Swiss biotech industry, the Swiss Biotech Association collaborates with numerous partners and life science clusters globally under the brand Swiss Biotech. For further information see www.swissbiotech.org.

About Selexis SA

Selexis SA is a pioneering life sciences company and a global leader in mammalian (suspension-adapted CHO-K1) cell line generation, providing unparalleled proprietary technology and the highly-specialized expertise that is necessary to translate scientific innovation into life-saving medicines for patients. Selexis' SUREtechnology Platform facilitates the rapid, stable, and cost-effective production of virtually any recombinant protein and provides seamless integration of the bioproduction continuum, spanning discovery to commercialization. With more than 100 partners worldwide, 100+ drug products in clinical development and three commercial products utilizing Selexis-generated cell lines, the Company has a history of empowering scientists and biopharmaceutical companies around the world to realize the full potential of their research. More information is available at www.selexis.com.

