

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Caveman Foods, a producer of snacks, said it has appointed former Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) executive and global CPG veteran Jeff Hansberry as President and Chief Executive Officer.



Hansberry joins Caveman Foods with over 25 years of CPG food & beverage experience in sales, marketing and general management in the U.S. and abroad.



Most recently, Hansberry served as the President and Chief Commercial Officer at Advantage Solutions, a sales and marketing agency, where he was responsible for enterprise strategy and growth.



Prior to joining Advantage, Hansberry served in a several senior executive roles at Starbucks between 2010 and 2016, first as President of Global Channel Development, then as President of Asia Pacific and finally as the President of Evolution Fresh, the pioneer of cold-pressed juices and smoothies.



Prior to Starbucks, Hansberry spent five years with E&J Gallo Winery, where he was responsible for leading the company's flagship popular-priced brand portfolio.



He has also served for 17 years at Procter & Gamble Co. (PG), where he held positions of increasing responsibility in sales, marketing and general management, both in the U.S. and abroad.



