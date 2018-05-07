Bergman & Beving AB: Bergman & Beving acquires Belano Maskin AB

Press release

Bergman & Beving acquires Belano Maskin AB

Building Materials, a division within the Bergman & Beving Group, has today signed an agreement to acquire all shares in Belano Maskin AB.

Belano is a leading supplier of machinery, spare parts and service focused on the interesting niche Building and ventilation sheet-metal workers. The business is primarily aimed at the Swedish market. The company, based in Alingsås, has a turnover of approximately SEK 65 million per year and has 10 employees.

"Belano complements our existing offer in a good way and strengthens our position within the niche Building and ventilation sheet-metal workers," says Ulf Carlsson, Division Manager for Tools & Consumables.

The closing is taking effect immediately and the acquisition is expected to have a marginal positive impact on Bergman & Beving's earnings per share during the current fiscal year.

Stockholm, 07 May 2018

Bergman & Beving AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Pontus Boman, President & CEO, Tel: +46 10 454 77 00

Peter Schön, CFO, Tel: +46 70 339 89 99

Bergman & Beving owns and refines companies that develop and market strong brands for professional users in industry and construction, mainly in the Nordic region, the Baltic States and Poland. Bergman & Beving aims to enable successful product companies to take the next step and become leading brands in their categories. The Group currently has some 15 brands, about 1,000 employees and revenue of approximately SEK 3.8 billion. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read more on the company's website: www.bergmanbeving.com.

