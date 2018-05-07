

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) on Monday reaffirmed its full-year 2018 outlook for adjusted earnings and sales. The company also reported results for the second quarter that missed analysts' estimates.



Fiscal 2018 adjusted earnings are still expected in the range of $6.55 to $6.70 per share, which represents an about 23 to 26 percent increase over last year. This includes an expected benefit of lower enacted tax rates of about $0.85.



The company also projects sales for the full year to grow about 6 percent to between $40 billion and $41 billion.



On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect the company to report earnings of $6.62 per share on sales of $40.98 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Further, the company expects capital expenditures of about $1.3 billion for fiscal 2018.



'We are continuing to grow our business as we create a modern food company focused on protein. Sales, volume, adjusted operating income and adjusted EPS all increased in the fiscal second quarter vs. the same period last year,' said Tom Hayes, president and chief executive officer of Tyson Foods.



For the second quarter, the company posted net income attributable to Tyson of $315 million or $0.85 per share, lower than $340 million or $0.92 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Excluding special items, adjusted net income per share was $1.27, compared to last year's $1.01. Lower enacted tax rates positively impacted the second quarter adjusted earnings by $0.17.



Sales for the quarter grew 7.6 percent to $9.77 billion from $9.08 billion in the same quarter last year.



Analysts expected quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share on sales of $9.90 billion.



