Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2018) - Coro Mining Corp. (TSX: COP) ("Coro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Petra Decher to its Board of Directors. She will serve as an Independent Director effective immediately.

Ms. Decher brings additional finance strength, a strong corporate governance perspective and public reporting expertise to the Board. She has served as the Vice President, Finance and Assistant Secretary for Franco Nevada, as President and Chief Financial Officer for Geoinformatics Exploration, a Canadian and international exploration company. She currently serves as Chairwoman of Red Pine Exploration and is an Independent Director of Ascendant Resources, and until recently was the Lead Independent Director of Integra Gold before it was acquired by Eldorado Gold.

Ms Decher is a Canadian Chartered Public Accountant. She holds a Diploma in Public Accountancy from McGill University and Bachelors Degree in Finance from Concordia University.

Commenting on the appointment, Colin Kinley, Chairman and Independent Director of Coro Mining said:

"As Coro prepares for significant growth, now is the right time to complement the Board with additional governance and financial skills. Consequently, I am delighted that Petra has agreed to join us and I look forward to the perspectives that she will add to our business."

For further information please visit www.coromining.com or contact:

Nicholas Bias, VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations

+1 604 682 5546, extension 202 / +44 (0)7771 450 679 | nbias@coromining.com

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information, include but are not limited to timing of delivery of a feasibility study for the Marimaca claim. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are beyond Coro's ability to predict or control and may cause Coro's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any of its future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to,the completion of assays and drill rig availability, occurrence of unexpected financial obligations, fluctuations in the price of commodities; fluctuations in the currency markets; changes in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins and flooding); the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining and employee relations. Such forward-looking statements are also based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated, as well as those factors disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time with the securities regulators in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Coro undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.