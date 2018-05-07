Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2018) - Cabral Gold Inc. (TSXV: CBR) ("Cabral" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of P. Mark Smith as the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Company. He has more than 40 years of experience in the industry with expertise ranging from exploration, mining, research, advising, and arranging financings.

Mr. Smith started his career as a geologist in the mining and exploration industry and throughout his career became a Senior Mining Analyst and later a Managing Director Investment Banker. He spent 20 years working for several mining companies including Cominco, and the Mineral Deposits Section of the Ontario Geological Survey before transitioning into the brokerage industry in 1997. For the next 11 years he worked as a mining analyst with Marleau-Lemire, C.M. Oliver, First Associates, and Dundee Securities, specializing in gold. Over the next decade Mr. Smith was an investment banker with Dundee Securities, Stifel Nicolas, and M Partners where he provided financial, technical, marketing, general corporate, and strategic advice as well as arranged financing for private and public companies in the mining and exploration sector. From the mid 1990's Mr. Smith served on the PDAC technical committee responsible for the highly successful PDAC convention in Toronto. In 2001 and 2002 he was Chairman of the convention, and remained as a Director of the PDAC until 2005. Mr. Smith has B.Sc. and M.Sc. degrees in Earth Science from University of Waterloo.

Mr. Smith will provide assistance and advice to the company on a day-to-day basis on technical, corporate, general and financial strategies, together with planning and implementation.

In order to facilitate Mr. Smith's appointment, Don Njegovan has tendered his resignation from the Board as Chairman. The Board thanks Don for the significant contributions he has made to advancing Cabral Gold Inc.

Alan Carter, President & CEO commented "we are very pleased that Mark has agreed to join the Board of Cabral and to serve in an executive role. We believe that his deep technical and extensive capital markets experience will have a very positive impact on the growth of our Company going forward. We look forward to working together with Mark and the team in realising the enormous potential of the Cuiu Cuiu project in Brazil."

About Cabral Gold Inc.

The Company is a junior resource company and is engaged in the identification, exploration and development of mineral properties, with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The Company owns the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

The Tapajós Gold Province is the site of the largest gold rush in Brazil's history. Cuiu Cuiu was the largest garimpo in the Tapajos and produced an estimate 2Moz of placer gold historically. Previous work at Cuiú Cuiú has identified a gold-in-soil anomaly that extends for 18km and established historic Indicated resources of 3.4Mt @ 1.0g/t gold (for 0.1Moz) and Inferred resources of 31Mt @ 1.2g/t gold (for 1.2Moz) on stockwork-style mineralization at the Central and Moreira Gomes targets.

